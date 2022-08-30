L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 29 agosto – 11 settembre

Axios propone una breve panoramica dei problemi energetici e dei tagli previsti ai consumi energetici in Europa:

Amid a full-on energy crisis, Europe is taking more steps to cut consumption.

What it means: The impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine — and the combination of sanctions and embargoes drastically curbing Russian gas supplies — is beginning to have real effects on the West’s standard (and cost) of living.

Big picture: In late July, the European Union’s 27 member states agreed to voluntarily cut gas consumption by 15% between August and March 2023.

As part of the agreement, mandatory cuts could be imposed if the energy supply situation worsens.

What’s happening: A range of government-imposed restrictions, akin to the kind of restraints during wartime, here is a sampling.