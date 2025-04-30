Storie di orologi: Rolex Explorer e Rolex Explorer II

Monochrome ci offre una panoramica della storia del Rolex Explorer, orologio lanciato nel 1953 e diventato una delle scelte tipiche per chi cerca un orologio funzionale ed affidabile, andando a costituire una delle basi del continuo successo del brand della corona.

Il Rolex Explorer è stato progettato per l’alpinismo, in particolare per le spedizioni sull’Himalaya e nel corso degli anni ha subito vari aggiornamenti, mantenendo però il suo design essenziale.

Launched in 1953 alongside another legend, the Submariner, the Explorer helped define the modern sports watch with a ruggedness initially designed for mountaineering in the Himalayas. As a side note, the Rolex Turn-o-Graph launched that year as well. The Explorer has a reputation to this day as a piece so versatile that it can truly be an only watch or a one-watch-collection. Although the model has evolved over many decades with style and mechanical refinements, it’s by and large the same watch as it was 70 years ago – well, after a few initial adjustments.