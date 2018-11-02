La nuova guerra fredda potrebbe imparare molto dalla vecchia [EN]

Su suggerimento di @K87.

John E. Erbst sostiene in un articolo sul sito del think tank Atlantic Council che gli Stati Uniti e gli alleati europei dovrebbero adottare una linea più proattiva di contrasto alle politiche russe nei paesi confinanti.

The notion that the West can buy peace by allowing Moscow to manage its neighbors—to exercise hegemony in its sphere of influence—is completely wrong. Indeed, history demonstrates this. The Kremlin’s war on Tbilisi and Kyiv has not dissuaded either capital from its Westward course.

A new approach is needed. It should be based on older ideas established at the end of the Cold War: states are sovereign.